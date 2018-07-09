FOOD & DRINK

Santa Monica gets a new diner: Mel's Drive-in

Photo: Art G./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new diner in town. Located at 1670 Lincoln Blvd. in Santa Monica, the fresh addition is called Mel's Drive-In.

The iconic mini-chain -- with additional outposts throughout Los Angeles -- is situated in the former Penguin Coffee Shop location and features classic diner fare, from breakfast and burgers to milkshakes and pie.

Hungry? Come try Mel's famous corned beef hash and eggs; the popular short rib sliders with pickles and horseradish aioli; or hot apple pie with cinnamon sauce -- served a la mode or with melted cheese. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Mel's Drive-In has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp.

Mike H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "Nice to see this building renovated and back to doing what it was built to do! ... The food tasted great and the portion size was fine -- although maybe a little more hash browns, please!"

"The French toast was unreal," said Yelper Taylor M. "It was chocolatey, gooey and definitely Instagram worthy. The portion was huge and the staff was very friendly and accommodating."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mel's Drive-In is open 24 hours a day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefood
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News