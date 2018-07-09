Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in LA's Silver Lake neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Silver Lake, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Pine & Crane
Photo: brian l./Yelp
Topping the list is fast-casual Taiwanese and Chinese spot Pine & Crane, the sister restaurant of Joy in Highland Park. Located at 1521 Griffith Park Blvd., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,732 reviews on Yelp.
The eatery serves up authentic Taiwanese-Chinese dishes using fresh ingredients, often sourced from its own local Asian vegetable farm, according to the restaurant's website.
Menu offerings include traditional staples like Taiwanese sausage with raw garlic, beef noodle soup and mapo tofu with Kurobuta Pork and Sichuan peppercorns. (You can check out the menu here.)
2. Pazzo Gelato
Photo: Elia H./Yelp
Next up is Pazzo Gelato, a spot to score artisanal-style gelato and sorbetto, situated at 3827 W. Sunset Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 860 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
The menu is seasonal, with gelato flavors ranging from avocado and buttered brown sugar to vanilla-based saffron and martini (infused with Grey Goose vodka).
3. Silverlake Ramen
Photo: michael g./Yelp
Silverlake Ramen, with outposts throughout Los Angeles County, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2927 W. Sunset Blvd., four stars out of 2,608 reviews.
Yelpers praise the restaurant's array of ramen soup bases and generous portions, with a nod to the eatery's efficient wait-list process and friendly service.
Come try popular favorite The Blaze -- a ramen dish consisting of spicy tonkotsu broth, bean sprouts, spinach, green onion, seaweed and shredded chili, with your choice of pork belly, chicken or tofu. (You can view the full menu here.)
4. Spellbound Sky
Photo: carla c./Yelp
Spellbound Sky, a spiritual shop, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 193 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4210 Santa Monica Blvd. to see for yourself.
The store comes courtesy of Mark Phillips and Martin Anguiano, former fashion designers with a shared love of crystals and the magical realm, per its website.
Expect to find a diverse assortment of minerals and metaphysical crystals, along with spiritual items like essential oil potions, ritual candles, sage, books, jewelry and magical talismans. (Visit the website here for a full list of available products.)
5. My Vegan Gold
PHOTO: jessica c./YELP
Check out My Vegan Gold, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 637 reviews on Yelp. The Thai eatery, which serves up fresh vegan fare, is located at 4319 W. Sunset Blvd. This is the second location for the growing local chain, with the original situated in Eagle Rock.
On the menu, expect to find vegan versions of classic Thai staples like spicy ramen; yellow curry noodles with organic tofu and crushed peanuts; and chicken satay -- soy protein on a stick with grilled coconut curry and peanut sauce.
Vegan burgers, paninis and wraps are on offer as well, along with carbonara and pesto pastas. (You can check out the menu here.)