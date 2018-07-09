FOOD & DRINK

Ma'sa Coffee Lab makes its debut downtown, with artisanal coffee, tea and more

Photo: Masa Coffee Lab/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot for fresh coffee, artisan tea and toast has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition downtown, called Ma'sa Coffee Lab, is located at 650 S. Spring St., R2.

Ma'sa -- a name originating from an ancient term for farmland -- serves up high-quality, all-natural coffee and espresso varieties, according to its business site, along with chai tea and topped toast.

Classic espresso beverages are on offer such as lattes, cappuccinos and macchiatos, as well as tea offerings like matcha and ginger chai.

Hungry? Come try the popular avocado toast with almonds and cayenne pepper; or tomato basil toast with homemade ricotta cheese. (Check out the menu here.)

Ma'sa Coffee Lab has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Dustin S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "New fancy pants coffee spot. Space is beautifully designed -- every cup, saucer and spoon seems thoughtfully chosen. ... Most importantly, the Ma'sa Macchiato was killer."

"Azaria makes the best espresso," added Yelper Clara B. "This is my favorite morning stop and the guys are so nice and gracious! They make amazing homemade toasts and the vegan cookies really rock!"

Head on over to check it out: Ma'sa Coffee Lab is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
