The most expensive residential rentals in Burbank

We scanned local listings in Burbank via rental site Zumper to locate the city's most glamorous listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
4231 Warner Blvd. (Burbank)
First off, gaze at this fabulous single-family home situated at 4231 Warner Blvd. in Burbank. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 2,082 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Burbank is approximately $3,300/month, this place is currently listed at $5,900/month. Why so glitzy?
The home features hardwood flooring, both air conditioning and central hearing, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, new blinds, updated appliances and a laundry room. There's also garage parking, a patio and a yard. As ritzy as this set-up might seem, cats and dogs are not kosher.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable.
722 E. Olive Ave. (Burbank)
Then, here's this humongous single-family home situated at 722 E. Olive Ave. in Burbank. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and it's a voluminous 1,755 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Burbank is approximately $2,277/month, this living space is currently listed at $3,800/month.
Building amenities include a two-car garage and outdoor space. In the single-family home, you can expect carpeted floors, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a decorative fireplace, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features. Sorry pet owners, cats and dogs aren't welcome in this voluminous mansion.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable.
355 N. Maple St. (Burbank)
Finally, take a look at this fancy condo located at 355 N. Maple St. in Burbank. It has one bedrooms and one bathroom. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Burbank is roughly $1,750/month, this home is currently going for $2,800/month. What, precisely, makes it so glitzy?
Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a walk-in closet, a smart TV, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. As lavish as this rental might sound, cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot.
