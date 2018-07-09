REAL ESTATE

What will $1,800 rent you in Burbank, right now?

620 N. Hollywood Way. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Burbank?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Burbank if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

230 N. Valley St.




Listed at $1,800/month, this studio apartment is located at 230 N. Valley St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a balcony, hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable.

(See the complete listing here.)

2021 Peyton Ave., #119




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2021 Peyton Ave., #119. It's listed for $1,775/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Complex amenities include a swimming pool, a patio area, an elevator, on-site laundry and underground parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

124 N. Maple St., #C




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 124 N. Maple St., #C, that's going for $1,750/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning and generous storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

300 E. Tujunga Ave., #102



Located at 300 E. Tujunga Ave., #102, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,725/month.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony, a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring and air conditioning. Complex amenities include an outdoor courtyard and underground parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable.

(See the complete listing here.)

620 N. Hollywood Way




Also listed at $1,725/month, this studio apartment is located at 620 N. Hollywood Way.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. In the unit itself, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
