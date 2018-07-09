COMMUNITY & EVENTS

New LGBTQ arts festival debuts in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
Long Beach's first LGBTQ arts festival kicked off with a visual arts show. "OUT LOUD: A Cultural Revolution" made its debut at The Long Beach Art Theatre.



The inaugural festival included poets, visual artists and performers.

The festival's founder wanted to underscore the impact artists can have within and beyond their communities.

Awards were handed out for LGBTQ community service.

The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach was awarded the Rivera-Milk award for activism.

And the poet Dr. Clifton Snider received the Lorde-Whitman award for outstanding achievement in the arts and service to the community.

Event organizers say they are already in the planning stages for the Second Annual LGBTQ arts festival "OUT LOUD: Cultural Evolution".
