FOOD & DRINK

Pink Elephant cafe opens in Venice with smoothies, sandwiches and more

Photo: Pink Elephant Venice/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cafe serving smoothies, coffee, sandwiches and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Venice, called Pink Elephant, is located at 801 Ocean Front Walk, Suite 2.

On the menu, expect to find breakfast (served all day), desserts, fresh salads and sandwiches like the King Elephant consisting of a two-egg omelet, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, scallions, mixed greens and cream cheese on your choice of bread.

Other menu items include acai bowls and fresh juices, along with diverse hot and cold espresso offerings.

The newcomer has a five-star rating based on two Yelp reviews.

Shimmy S., who reviewed the new spot on July 2, wrote, "This place has the best sandwiches ever! They just opened a few weeks ago and are amazing! I'm in love with their chicken mozzarella sandwich, it's grilled and incredibly tasty!"

"I'm not a huge, over-the-top sweets fan, which made the mango tango smoothie hit the spot," said Yelper Quirstyn P. "It's the perfect amount of sweet and tart."

Head on over to check it out: Pink Elephant Venice is open from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefood
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News