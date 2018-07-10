Portobanco's Restaurant debuts in Pico-Union with Nicaraguan fare

A new Latin American and Nicaraguan eatery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1225 Venice Blvd. in Pico-Union, the fresh arrival is called Portobanco's Restaurant. It is in the space that formerly housed El Asador.
Yelpers praise the spot's modern approach to Nicaraguan cuisine, with a nod to its remodeled interior, excellent service and family-friendly atmosphere. On the menu, offerings include fried plantains, roast chicken and gallo pinto (a traditional dish made with rice and beans).
The fresh arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Elder D., who reviewed the restaurant on July 3, wrote, "Good food, great service and a very nice place. They have remodeled and it looks great. The new owners seem to care about their customers."
"Great service, even better food!" wrote Yelper Salvador F. "I ordered the pollo al horno and it was delicious."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Portobanco's Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
