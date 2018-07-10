DCFS employee charged with possessing over 600 images of child porn

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 54-year-old man employed with the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography online, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Carlos Enrique Castillo, a resident of Los Angeles, faces five felony counts of sending and receiving obscene matter into the state for sale/etc. and one felony count of possession of over 600 images of child or youth pornography, according to the criminal complaint.

Castillo was arraigned Tuesday and pleaded not guilty, the district attorney's office said.

Castillo is an employee of the DCFS and is accused of sending files containing child pornography via the internet with his personal computer from October 2017 through March 2018.

Videos and images of child pornography were also allegedly discovered in June on Castillo's computer, according to Deputy District Attorney Angela Brunson of the Cyber Crime Division, who is prosecuting the case.

Castillo faces a maximum sentence of eight years and four months in state prison if convicted as charged. The prosecutor is recommending that bail be set at $120,000.

The case remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child pornographypornographysex crimesdepartment of children and family servicesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News