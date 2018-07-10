DCFS employee charged with possessing over 600 images of child porn

A 54-year-old man employed with the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography online, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.Carlos Enrique Castillo, a resident of Los Angeles, faces five felony counts of sending and receiving obscene matter into the state for sale/etc. and one felony count of possession of over 600 images of child or youth pornography, according to the criminal complaint.Castillo was arraigned Tuesday and pleaded not guilty, the district attorney's office said.Castillo is an employee of the DCFS and is accused of sending files containing child pornography via the internet with his personal computer from October 2017 through March 2018.Videos and images of child pornography were also allegedly discovered in June on Castillo's computer, according to Deputy District Attorney Angela Brunson of the Cyber Crime Division, who is prosecuting the case.Castillo faces a maximum sentence of eight years and four months in state prison if convicted as charged. The prosecutor is recommending that bail be set at $120,000.The case remains under investigation.