A scene in Mar Vista that prompted a response from the Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad was cleared Tuesday afternoon after a suspected pipe bomb turned out to be a homemade battery pack.The initial report of a pipe bomb happened about 11 a.m. in the area of Culver Drive and Inglewood Boulevard, according to the LAPD.A nearby housing complex was evacuated as bomb squad crews investigated the scene.The LAPD confirmed shortly after 4 p.m. that the item was a homemade battery pack, and there was no danger to the community.The scene was cleared by police.