TRAFFIC

3-year-old boy killed, pregnant mother loses unborn child in South LA crash

Two cars are seen on the 110 Freeway following a wreck on Monday, July 9, 2018.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 3-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother lost her unborn child in a two-car crash on the southbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

Nanci Martinez, 25, described by authorities as seven-months pregnant, was traveling in a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo with her 3-year-old and 5-year-old sons in the back seat. The California Highway Patrol said Martinez had pulled over to the shoulder for an unknown reason near the 76th Street exit.

The CHP said around 10 p.m., a driver in a 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV made an "unsafe turning movement" from the No. 5 lane and onto the right shoulder, struck the sound wall and slammed into the rear of Martinez's vehicle.

Martinez's 3-year-old boy was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he died of blunt force trauma. Martinez, of Los Angeles, was also taken to the hospital. CHP said she lost her unborn child. Her 5-year-old son was also transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, officials said.

The driver of the Mercedes-SUV, identified as Ken Li of Torrance, claimed to have mechanical problems that resulted in the "unsafe turning movement," the CHP said. He told authorities he was experiencing pain to various parts of his body, so he was transported to the hospital.

Li's wife, Anita Li, was a passenger in the SUV. She suffered a fractured hip and was also transported to the hospital, authorities said.

CHP investigators said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact the CHP at (213) 744-2331.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashtraffic fatalitieschild killedpregnant womanI-110South Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Inglewood exploring feasibility of elevated transit system
Overturned cement truck snarls SB 110 traffic in Carson
CA DMV offering electronic driver's license application
Hollywood Bowl surrounding streets closing for test program
Man who climbed onto 110 Fwy sign may have to pay restitution
More Traffic
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News