First look: Explore the newest businesses to open in Anaheim

Lamplight Lounge. | Photo: Tanya O./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in checking out the newest restaurant additions to Anaheim? From Disneyland dining to a Japanese bakery, read on to see the newest spots to open near you.

Angry Dogs



Photo: brian k./Yelp

A newcomer to Disney California Adventure, Angry Dogs is a spot to score spicy hot dogs and more at the recently debuted Pixar Pier expansion.

Expect to find cold drinks and hot dogs, with a variety of toppings to choose from. Options include an "Angry" or "Slightly Annoyed" dog, and sauces range from yellow mustard and Sriracha ketchup to brown mustard and Buffalo hot sauce.

Lamplight Lounge
PHOTO: Christa L./YELP

Lamplight Lounge -- another Disney California Adventure addition -- is a New American restaurant and bar that recently opened at 1313 Disneyland Drive in Anaheim Resort.

Menu offerings include reimagined classic American delights such as deviled eggs and toast with toasted almond romesco sauce; lobster nachos with housemade tortilla chips; and ratatouille -- roasted eggplant and bell pepper ragout with zucchini noodles, warm burrata cheese, smoked tomato sauce and basil aioli. (You can view the full menu here.)

Okayama Kobo Bakery & Cafe
PHOTO: kathleen l./YELP

New to 155 W. Center St., Promenade in the Colony is Okayama Kobo Bakery & Cafe, a Japanese bakery, offering espresso, tea, pastries and more. And with five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

The spot offers up fresh, additive-free pastries with a bit of Asian flair, along with an assortment of sandwiches, pizza, whole-wheat rolls and more.
