SOCIETY

Long Beach art institutions to merge

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
The Long Beach Museum of Art (LBMA) has announced a merger.



The Art Exchange (ARTx) will merge with the Long Beach Museum of Art Foundation to form LBMAx.

ARTx has been a multi-purpose campus providing studios and an exhibition gallery.

This will provide the Long Beach Museum of Art a long-sought downtown presence.

The new LBMAx will undergo a complete exterior upgrade and a remodel of its second-floor annex.

The annex will include administrative, education and curatorial offices, a reference library and meeting space.

Museum officials say the new campus received a generous private donor gift allowing for the complete exterior upgrade.

ARTx was founded 20 years ago to provide work and gallery space for artists while developing art education programs.

LBMA is a 68-year-old institution owned by the city.

The first LBMAx exhibition, "Praxis", will open July 14.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyartmuseumsLong BeachLos Angeles County
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Disneyland workers, resort reach fair-wage agreement
Mega Millions prize approaches half a billion dollars
More Society
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News