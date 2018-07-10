SOCIETY

3 great community events in LA this week

Photo: Samantha Scholl/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From Dog Day at the cathedral to Train Fest at the train station, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

12th Annual Dog Day at the Cathedral





Downtown LA residents and their canine companions are being summoned to Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels this Wednesday evening for the 12th annual Dog Day. The festival offers a chance for downtown dogs and their humans to mingle with their neighbors, listen to live music and shop the goods of various pet product vendors, while indulging in snacks and adult beverages.

When: Wednesday, July 11, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Social Impact Breakfast with City Impact Lab





This Thursday, join City Impact Lab to mingle with fellow impact makers and learn from experts over breakfast.

City Impact aims to bring together change makers working in government, the arts, local neighborhoods, nonprofits and business to share a meal, knowledge and resources. The guest speakers for this week's edition: Ruben Zaragoza, government affairs advisor for Southwest Airlines, and Raphael Sonenshein, executive director of the Pat Brown Institute of Public Affairs at Cal State LA.

When: Thursday, July 12, 7:45-9:15 a.m.
Where: The Future Home of Porridge and Puffs, 2801 W. Beverly Blvd.
Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Union Station's Summer Train Fest




Train lovers: Don't miss the free Summer Train Fest at Union Station this Saturday.

The family-focused event will offer the chance to view a rare collection of restored vintage train engines and cars from the 1940s, '50s and '60s. Metrolink and California High-Speed Rail will also offer an interactive look into the future of high-tech train travel, as the Los Angeles Union Station Historical Society and the Los Angeles Railroad Heritage Foundation showcase the storied past of the city's rail transportation.

Guests will also enjoy live DJ sets, access to food and product vendors, and an expanded children's zone with story time, games, arts and crafts, and more.

When: Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Union Station, 800 Alameda St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
