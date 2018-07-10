What does $1,900 rent you in Pasadena?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Pasadena if you've got $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
120 S. Mentor Ave.
Listed at $1,900/month, this 590-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 120 S. Mentor Ave.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking and extra storage space. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a fireplace, a private patio, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable and is very bikeable.
366 S. Mentor Ave.
Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 366 S. Mentor Ave., #209 that's going for $1,895/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, granite countertops, generous closet space, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, gated parking, a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site management. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable and is great for biking.
1755 Paloma St.
Next, check out this 630-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's located at 1755 Paloma St. It's also listed for $1,895/month.
Garage parking and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. In the unit, you'll get laundry hookups, ceiling fans, carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. Pets are welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and is very bikeable.
275 S. Oakland Ave., #103
Located at 275 S. Oakland Ave., #103, here's a 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,895/month.
The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, large windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a deck. Pets are not permitted here.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable and is great for biking.
135 N. Holliston Ave.
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 135 N. Holliston Ave. It's listed for $1,845/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site maintenance, outdoor space, garage parking and additional storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans and ample natural light. Hairball alert: cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.
