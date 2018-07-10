What will $2,000 rent you in Irvine, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Irvine if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
21 Exeter, #15
Listed at $2,000/month, this 826-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 21 Exeter, #15.
Complex amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, assigned parking, a basketball court and a volleyball court. In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted floors, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has some transit options.
103 Tangelo
Here's an 833-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 103 Tangelo that's going for $1,950/month.
In the apartment, you'll get in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, air conditioning and tile flooring. The complex offers assigned parking. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
1358 Scholarship
Next, check out this 738-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 1358 Scholarship. It's also listed for $1,950/month.
Apartment amenities include a walk-in closet, air conditioning, carpeted floors, a patio, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a playground and a basketball court. Pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
350 Gitano, #875
Located at 350 Gitano, #875, here's a 531-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,915/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building offers a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
