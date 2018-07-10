LAPD investigating circumstances around 2-year-old boy's death

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Authorities said around 9:30 p.m. on July 3, investigators responded to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center to look into the death of Damien Ventura.

The toddler was reported to have been in the care of his mother's boyfriend at the family home in the 8700 block of Croydon Avenue in Los Angeles before his death.

Authorities did not provide further details into the child's death.

The cause of death remains under investigation.
