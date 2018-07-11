FOOD & DRINK

RioZonas Açaí makes North Hollywood debut

Photo: Avery A./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Brazilian cafe, offering acai bowls, smoothies and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called RioZonas Acai, the fresh addition is located at 5233 Vineland Ave. in North Hollywood. This is its second outpost, following the original location in Studio City.

On the menu, expect to find fresh acai -- a fruit from the Amazon rainforests of Brazil that is high in antioxidants and other nutrients.

Customizable acai bowls are on offer, as well as signature creations like the Amazonas consisting of kiwi, pineapple, banana and strawberry; and the Rio with mango, blueberries, bananas and granola. Additional toppings can be added and range from bee pollen and hemp seeds to agave and peanut butter.

Fresh acai smoothies and empanadas are on hand as well. (You can view the full menu on Yelp here.)

RioZonas Acai has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

RoRo D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "First time having an acai and this place did not disappoint. The decor is really nice, colorful and welcoming. Very clean and the staff is very friendly."

"This spot is beyond!" wrote Yelper Jamila H. "From the ambience to the friendly staff ... Oh, and the acai bowls are extremely tasty too!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News