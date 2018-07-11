First look: 5 new businesses open up shop in Burbank

Cookie Dough Dreams
Photo: Douglas L./Yelp
A new addition to downtown Burbank, Cookie Dough Dreams is a shop that sells raw and safe-to-eat cookie dough at 124 E. Magnolia Blvd.
According to its business site, the Los Angeles-based company started off catering to the motion picture and music industries with its homemade cookie dough.
On the menu, expect to find flavor scoops like chocolate chip, rocky road, s'mores and birthday cake, along with specialty cake rolls, cookie sandwiches and dough babies -- a mini waffle cone complete with a small scoop of fresh cookie dough. (You can view the full menu here.)
Corner Poke
Photo: Jonathan H./Yelp
Head over to 171 N. Maple St. in Toluca Lake and you'll find Corner Poke, a new Hawaiian eatery serving up customizable poke bowls with over 25 ingredients to choose from. The fresh addition comes courtesy of the adjacentRed Maple Cafe.
Protein options range from seafood varieties like ahi tuna and salmon to vegetarian offerings like red beets and organic tofu. An assortment of toppings are on offer as well such as tempura flakes, pickled white ginger and sweet onions, along with a variety of sauces. (Check out the menu here.)
Dunkin Donuts
PHOTO: S. Alicia S./YELP
New to 200 S. Glenoaks Blvd. is Dunkin Donuts, a popular destination for doughnuts, coffee and tea.
The international chain -- with locations throughout the United States -- serves up sweet treats in the form of doughnuts, bagels and other baked goods, as well as savory breakfast sandwiches and espresso drinks. (See the menu here.)
Whole Foods Market
Photo: cris i./Yelp
Wander over to 3401 W. Olive Ave. in Burbank and you'll find Whole Foods Market, a national grocery store chain specializing in natural and organic items.
The store features a full bar and eating area, complete with outdoor seating overlooking what used to be NBC studios. There are also full-service meat and seafood departments, as well as a large assortment of beer and wine.
Cost Plus World Market
Photo: cost plus world market/Yelp
New to 201 E. Magnolia Blvd. is Cost Plus World Market, a furniture store that offers globally inspired home decor, accents and more.
Designed to mirror a global bazaar, the original store made its debut in 1958 in San Francisco's famed Fisherman's Wharf, the company says on its site, eventually becoming a national chain with over 259 stores across the U.S.
Children's toys, jewelry and an assortment of worldly art pieces are on offer as well, along with international food and wine. Visit the website here for a list of current seasonal decor.