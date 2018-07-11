ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 things to do on the cheap in LA this week

Photo: Museum of Illusions/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are three ideas for what to do in Los Angeles for $20 or less.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Museum of Illusions





This Thursday is the last day to score up to $10 off admission to the Museum of Illusions -- which is designed to fill your camera roll with vivid and unusual photographs. Expect to hop aboard the Titanic, battle a giant octopus, hide from meteors and much more.

When: Thursday, July 12, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Eat|See|Hear Outdoor Movie: 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'




Catch an outdoor screening of "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" at the LA State Historic Park this Friday evening.

The romantic comedy, released in 2004, centers on Joel, who finds out that his girlfriend Clementine has had their tumultuous relationship erased from her mind. Only after receiving the same treatment and his memories of Clementine begin to fade, he realizes how much he still loves her.

Guests are encouraged to bring pillows, cushions, blankets and dogs to the show.

When: Friday, July 13, 5:30-11 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

ENIGMA: A Spooky Art Exhibition





Get spooked at "ENIGMA" this Friday evening. The "Spooky Art Exhibition" by Artfonfa and Alilpickle will feature visual artists of all mediums, including musicians and dancers, tarot card readers, fashion designers and live painters. The all-ages event will also offer interactive games and giveaways, and 10 percent of proceeds will be donated to the East LA Women's Center.

When: Friday, July 13, 7-11 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
