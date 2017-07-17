4 LAPD officers injured when cruisers collide in South LA

Two LAPD cruisers were involved in a crash and struck a parked vehicle at a strip mall in South Los Angeles on Monday, July 17, 2017.

Four Los Angeles Police Department officers were treated for minor injuries when two cruisers were involved in a crash in South Los Angeles.The crash occurred in the area of Vermont Avenue and 43rd Place at a strip mall parking lot around 4:40 p.m.One cruiser was heading westbound and the other was going southbound when they collided, officials said. One cruiser was sent careening into a parked van.The four officers in the two cruisers, all with the 77th Street Division, were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.There was no immediate word on what caused the crash. The officers did not have their lights and sirens on and it did not appear they were responding to a call at the time, police said.