4 pit bulls shot, killed by police after attacking man in DTLA

Los Angeles police shot and killed four pit bulls after the dogs attacked a man in downtown LA.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police shot and killed four pit bulls after they say the dogs attacked a man in downtown LA.

The LAPD responded to a call for help from the scene on Stanford Avenue with an initial report of shots fired. When police arrived, they discovered a man being attacked by multiple dogs.

Officers fired at the animals in an attempt to save the man, who was transported from the scene for treatment. There was no immediate word on the man's condition.

All four pit bulls that attacked the man are dead, police said.

This story is developing. Check back with ABC7 for updates as they become available.
