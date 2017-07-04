NEWS

4 stabbed in apparent family dispute in Anaheim

Emergency officials are seen near W. Bluebell Avenue in Anaheim, where a stabbing occurred on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Anaheim Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Four stabbing victims are in critical condition after an apparent family dispute in Anaheim on Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to a call of the stabbing in the 100 block of W. Bluebell Avenue.

Two men and two women were wounded in what appeared to be a family dispute, police said on Twitter. They were listed in critical but stable condition.


Authorities credited a neighbor for helping stop the attack by striking the suspect with a baseball bat.

The suspect was then arrested by police about a mile from the scene, according to Anaheim PD.
