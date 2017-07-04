4 stabbed in apparent family dispute in Anaheim

UPDATE: 4 victims all adults 2 males 2 females transported critical. Appears to be a family dispute. Investigation in progress @AnaheimFire pic.twitter.com/3aBG7mpEmJ — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 4, 2017

UPDATE: Neighbor helped stop attack by striking suspect armed with knives with a baseball bat. Waiting on condition update @AnaheimFire pic.twitter.com/StqsL35W6a — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 4, 2017

Four stabbing victims are in critical condition after an apparent family dispute in Anaheim on Tuesday, police said.Officers responded to a call of the stabbing in the 100 block of W. Bluebell Avenue.Two men and two women were wounded in what appeared to be a family dispute, police said on Twitter. They were listed in critical but stable condition.Authorities credited a neighbor for helping stop the attack by striking the suspect with a baseball bat.The suspect was then arrested by police about a mile from the scene, according to Anaheim PD.