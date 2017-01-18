  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
4 teens arrested in connection to Santa Clarita robbery, stabbing

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
Four teenagers were arrested in connection to an early-morning robbery and stabbing at a Santa Clarita Valley convenience store.

The robbery happened around 3 a.m. at a Circle K in the 2700 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia. The 38-year-old store clerk, identified as King Crawford, was stabbed multiple times by one of the suspects. One of the stabbings punctured Crawford's left lung.

Crawford, a veteran Marine, remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a YouCaring page, the father has undergone reconstructive surgery for some of the stab wounds he sustained to his face.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies at the Santa Clarita station followed leads to a Valencia neighborhood around 1 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, a group of teenagers fled from the front yard of the home.

Authorities were able to detain four male teenagers, who were taken into custody in connection to the robbery. They face charges for robbery and attempted murder, authorities said.

Anyone with more information was urged to call Sgt. Dan Peacock at (661) 255-1121 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
