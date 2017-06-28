NEWS

Several hurt in violent multi-vehicle crash on 405 Fwy in Van Nuys; all lanes reopened

Several people were injured Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in a multi-vehicle crash that initially prompted the complete shutdown of the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys. (KABC)

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) --
Several people were injured early Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that initially prompted the complete shutdown of the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys, authorities said.

The violent pileup occurred about 2:30 a.m. just south of Victory Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which sent an unknown number of motorists to Northridge Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

All lanes remained closed until shortly after 3 a.m. when the southbound side of the interstate was reopened. After the mangled vehicles were towed from the scene, the CHP canceled the SigAlert about 6:30 a.m. and reopened all northbound lanes.

The cause of the collision was unknown.

