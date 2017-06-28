SIGALERT CANCELLATION: NB I-405 SOUTH OF VICTORY BLVD - ALL LANES OPEN - LOG 0317 — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) June 28, 2017

Several people were injured early Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that initially prompted the complete shutdown of the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys, authorities said.The violent pileup occurred about 2:30 a.m. just south of Victory Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert.At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which sent an unknown number of motorists to Northridge Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately clear.All lanes remained closed until shortly after 3 a.m. when the southbound side of the interstate was reopened. After the mangled vehicles were towed from the scene, the CHP canceled the SigAlert about 6:30 a.m. and reopened all northbound lanes.The cause of the collision was unknown.