^SIGALERT CANCELLATION IN LOS ANGELES: SB I-405 FROM US-101 TO SUNSET - ALL LANES OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) January 10, 2017

All lanes were reopened on the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass Tuesday morning, hours after a police chase ended with the arrest of an attempted murder suspect who was allegedly armed.Marcos Tulio Flores, a known gang member, was arrested on the 405 following an erratic pursuit in which he repeatedly stopped his car, yelled at officers and apparently opened fire out of the driver-side window.During the chase, which lasted more than 90 minutes, the man also threw clothing and other objects out of the window of the silver Acura.He appeared to shoot a gun at one point during the incident, though it was unclear if he aimed at officers. Police seemed to return fire, possibly with less-than-lethal rounds, striking the rear of the car.The chase continued after the exchange. No injuries were reported.