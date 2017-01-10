SEPULVEDA PASS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --All lanes were reopened on the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass Tuesday morning, hours after a police chase ended with the arrest of an attempted murder suspect who was allegedly armed.
Marcos Tulio Flores, a known gang member, was arrested on the 405 following an erratic pursuit in which he repeatedly stopped his car, yelled at officers and apparently opened fire out of the driver-side window.
^SIGALERT CANCELLATION IN LOS ANGELES: SB I-405 FROM US-101 TO SUNSET - ALL LANES OPEN— CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) January 10, 2017
During the chase, which lasted more than 90 minutes, the man also threw clothing and other objects out of the window of the silver Acura.
He appeared to shoot a gun at one point during the incident, though it was unclear if he aimed at officers. Police seemed to return fire, possibly with less-than-lethal rounds, striking the rear of the car.
The chase continued after the exchange. No injuries were reported.