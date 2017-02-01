NEWS

474 arrested in California human trafficking stings, LA County sheriff says

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.

LOS ANGELES --
Authorities say 474 people have been arrested in a multiday sting operation focused on human trafficking in California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said Tuesday the arrests came after a three-day operation conducted by 30 law enforcement agencies across the state last week.

Investigators say as part of the sting, undercover officers posed as prostitutes on street corners and also posted advertisements online.

Officials say three dozen people were arrested on suspicion of being pimps.

They say officers also rescued 28 children who were being sexually exploited and offered services to 27 adults they said were victims of sex trafficking.

McDonnell says the arrests represent a "very sad commentary on the condition we're dealing with."

District Attorney Jackie Lacey says authorities won't tolerate children being sexually exploited.
