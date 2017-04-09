NEWS

5 children hurt as bounce house goes airborne in South Carolina

Five children were hurt near Greenville, South Carolina when a gust of wind made an inflatable bounce house and slide go airborne. (WPVI)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (KABC) --
Five children were hurt near Greenville, South Carolina, when a gust of wind made an inflatable bounce house and slide go airborne.

It happened after 2 p.m. Saturday at the Springwell Church's spring carnival.

The slide traveled off the church grounds and across a street. First responders said the bounce house hit power lines, with several children falling 40 feet to the ground.

There's no word from the hospital on the severity of the injuries, but the church's pastor asked for prayers for everyone involved.

Witnesses said it took everyone by surprise.

"Big gush of air, the bounce house probably went up 20-30 feet," one witness said.
