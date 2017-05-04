NEWS

5 critical after violent 2-car crash at intersection in Vernon

Firefighters worked to extricate the occupants of a wrecked sedan after a crash in Vernon on Thursday, April 4, 2017. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
VERNON, Calif. (KABC) --
Six people were hospitalized, five of them in critical condition, after a violent two-car crash Thursday morning at an intersection in Vernon, authorities said.

The collision happened about 1 a.m. when one vehicle ran a red light at Vernon Avenue and Alameda Street and broadsided the other car, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division.

Five people were in the first vehicle, which was traveling westbound on Vernon, the LAPD said. The second car, headed northbound on Alameda, was occupied only by the driver.

Using the Jaws of Life, firefighters removed the roof of one car as they extracted its five occupants.

The Los Angeles Fire Department initially said a 16-year-old girl was in grave condition after the crash. The Vernon Police Department later said five of the six hospitalized patients were in critical condition.

The LAPD said neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the incident.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Related Topics:
newscrashcar crashfirefightersteenagerteenagersVernonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate changes likely for Republican health care bill
Yale student teachers on 'indefinite' hunger strike
Orlando's Pulse nightclub to become permanent memorial
The Note: Obamacare 'repeal and replace' will not repeal and probably not replace
More News
Top Stories
SoCal family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Fire rages through Denny's restaurant in Temple City
Britain's Prince Philip, 95, to retire from royal duties
Republicans begin pushing prized health care bill through House
Alanis Morissette's former manager sentenced for stealing from her
Officer saves a young child from drowning
Bright Futures schools in Inland Empire barred from getting new students
Show More
Parents behind extreme prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
USC program helps LA students with full scholarships
Body found in Gardena near site of earlier triple shooting
LA council candidate Bray-Ali taking fire over flag-burning comments
American Airlines plans to make seating even tighter
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos