5 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Jefferson Park

Five people were rushed to the hospital after three cars collided in a violent crash in Jefferson Park Saturday afternoon.The crash happened before 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard.Four adults and one child were rushed to the hospital.Firefighters had to free one of the patients from the wreckage using the jaws of life.One of the victims, a woman, is in serious condition.Two other people were evaluated at the scene.No word yet what may have caused the pileup.