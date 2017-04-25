Five people were struck and injured by a car at a Ralphs parking lot in Granada Hills Tuesday, officials said.Fire officials initially said two people suffered serious injuries and three had lesser injuries. They transported three people to local hospitals.The collision was reported at 3:18 p.m. at the shopping center at 18010 Chatsworth St., near Zelzah Avenue.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.Identities of the victims and driver have not been released.DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.