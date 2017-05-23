NEWS

5 South reopened after LAPD officer pinned under SUV, hospitalized

All lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were closed in Valencia Tuesday morning after a crash left an LAPD motorcyclist trapped underneath an SUV.

By ABC7.com staff
VALENCIA, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) --
All lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were reopened in Valencia Tuesday morning after a crash left a Los Angeles police motorcyclist trapped underneath an SUV, triggering an hours-long closure.

The crash happened near Lyons Avenue about 5:15 a.m., according to officials from the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews took several minutes rescuing the officer, who was pinned underneath a gray SUV on the freeway. He was placed in an ambulance and transported to Henry Mayo Hospital.

According to the LAPD, the officer was in serious condition, but he was conscious and speaking.

The cause of the crash was not yet known.
