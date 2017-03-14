NEWS

5-year-old child killed in South LA hit-and-run

Police investigate the scene where a 5-year-old child was killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 5-year-old child died at the hospital from injuries sustained after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Authorities said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of 82nd Street and Town Avenue.

It was unclear if the child was walking in the intersection with a parent. Police said a faded, dark 1990s Suburban with tinted windows is the suspect vehicle. It should have front-end damage.

No further details were immediately released.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as soon as it becomes available.
