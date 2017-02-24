A 5-year-old child died and his 7-year-old brother was injured in a drive-by shooting in Bakersfield Thursday night.Authorities said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on California and S streets in central Bakersfield while the children's mother and boyfriend were driving.The 7-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.It was unclear if the shooting was gang related.Officers closed off several streets in the area as they investigate. So far there's no information on the suspects.