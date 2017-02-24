NEWS

5-year-old killed, 7-year-old injured in Bakersfield drive-by shooting

EMBED </>More News Videos

A drive-by shooting in Bakersfield Thursday night has claimed the life of a five-year-old child. (KFSN)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. --
A 5-year-old child died and his 7-year-old brother was injured in a drive-by shooting in Bakersfield Thursday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on California and S streets in central Bakersfield while the children's mother and boyfriend were driving.

The 7-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

It was unclear if the shooting was gang related.

Officers closed off several streets in the area as they investigate. So far there's no information on the suspects.
Related Topics:
newsdrive by shootingshootingbakersfieldchild deathCentral California
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Threat made against Fontana Unified School District school
Lancaster donut shop employee shoots robbery suspect
Father, son killed in Port Hueneme apartment fire
Trump doubles down on attacks against media at CPAC
More News
Top Stories
Father, son killed in Port Hueneme apartment fire
Threat made against Fontana Unified School District school
Lancaster donut shop employee shoots robbery suspect
ICE ends contract w/ Santa Ana to house detainees at jail
Single South Carolina mom's tax return message goes viral
White House expects Justice crackdown on legalized marijuana
Officials pledge full, impartial probe of off-duty LAPD officer incident
Show More
Watch a cute, rare reptile hatch
LAPD Chief Beck seeks to reassure undocumented immigrants
SoCal protests held at GOP congressional offices
Suspect ID'd in 1997 rape, murder of 26-year-old woman in OC
Massive bee swarm creating hazard in Riverside neighborhood
More News
Top Video
Father, son killed in Port Hueneme apartment fire
ICE ends contract w/ Santa Ana to house detainees at jail
White House expects Justice crackdown on legalized marijuana
Lancaster donut shop employee shoots robbery suspect
More Video