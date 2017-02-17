NEWS

55-year-old man dies after power line falls in Van Nuys

A 55-year-old man died after a power line fell in Van Nuys.

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 55-year-old man died when a power line came down amid flooded streets in Van Nuys.

The incident happened at Sepulveda Boulevard and Weddington Street in Van Nuys.

Police say it appears a tree branch came down on a power line and the man may have been touched by the electrified line or had contact with electrified water. It was not clear if he was walking in the area or in a vehicle before the incident.

The man was transported to a local hospital and police say he was pronounced dead.

The public is being kept away from the immediate area until the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power can turn off the power.

Traffic lights in the area have also been knocked out, causing traffic jams on Sepulveda, Burbank Boulevard and other streets.

There are reports of flooded streets, and malfunctioning traffic lights throughout the region as the biggest storm in years hits Southern California.
DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.
