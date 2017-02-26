58-year-old Army veteran reported missing near downtown LA

Los Angeles police on Sunday were asking for the public's help in locating a 58-year-old Army veteran last seen near downtown L.A.Mary Virginia was last spotted Feb. 1 in the area of the 1800 block of Main Street, according to authorities from the LAPD. She is described as having gray hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and was wearing a dark-gray, hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white tennis shoes.Family members said Virginia is an Army veteran who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia since being discharged and needs medication.Anyone with information on Virginia's whereabouts was urged to contact the LAPD Missing Person's Unit at 213-996-1800 or 877-527-3247.