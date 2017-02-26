NEWS

58-year-old Army veteran reported missing near downtown LA

A file photo of missing woman Mary Virginia, 58, who was last seen in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (LAPD)

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police on Sunday were asking for the public's help in locating a 58-year-old Army veteran last seen near downtown L.A.

Mary Virginia was last spotted Feb. 1 in the area of the 1800 block of Main Street, according to authorities from the LAPD. She is described as having gray hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and was wearing a dark-gray, hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white tennis shoes.

Family members said Virginia is an Army veteran who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia since being discharged and needs medication.

Anyone with information on Virginia's whereabouts was urged to contact the LAPD Missing Person's Unit at 213-996-1800 or 877-527-3247.
Related Topics:
newsmissing personarmymissing womanDowntown LALos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Emma Stone's road to the 2017 Oscars
Oscar nominees wear blue ribbons in support of ACLU
Manhunt launched for a man linked to two murders in Mississippi
Santa Monica PD seeking witnesses to suspicious death
More News
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Stars bring social causes to Oscars red carpet
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
Bill Paxton, known for roles in 'Aliens' and 'Titanic,' dies at 61
Magic Castle death appears to be accidental, coroner says
Santa Monica PD seeking witnesses to suspicious death
Show More
'People's Court' Judge Joseph Wapner dies at 97, family says
Headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia
Pickup plows into New Orleans crowd, injuring 28; driver arrested
Pomona community mourns 8-year-old shot in drive-by
Maserati enters SUV market with 2017 Levante
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
More Photos