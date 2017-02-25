NEWS

6 puppies, their mother seized after woman tries selling underage pups in Riverside

Some underage puppies - all about 4 weeks old - are shown in a photo taken on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. (Riverside County Animal Services)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Undercover authorities conducted a "puppy buy" sting operation in Riverside Friday and cited a woman for selling the baby animals when they're under 8 weeks old.

The operation was conducted around 1:30 p.m. in Riverside's Eastside neighborhood at a home on Pleasant Street, authorities said.

An undercover officer and a colleague posing as his wife were able to successfully buy two puppies that were both about 4 weeks old from the woman.

She was then cited with a misdemeanor infraction for each puppy for unlawfully selling them when they're younger than 8 weeks.

Officers ended up seizing six underage puppies - all about 4 weeks old - and their mother, a 5-year-old collie mix. Veterinarians would evaluate the health of each animal.

Authorities said it is illegal to sell puppies younger than 8 weeks old, but the practice is common because people use free ad sites, such as Craigslist, and social media platforms.
