San Francisco police confirm that six people were shot and four were killed, including the gunman, at a UPS facility this morning.Multiple victims were transported to SF General.A single shooter who went into the building during a morning meeting. The shooter turned the gun on himself after opening fire on UPS employees, according to authorities.A witness who was inside the building said she believes it was one driver shooting toward other drivers while a morning meeting was happening.UPS released a statement Wednesday saying, "UPS confirms there was an incident involving employees within the company's facility in San Francisco earlier this morning. Local law enforcement have control of the facility and are conducting an investigation. The company is cooperating with law enforcement. We cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation."David Phister said he lives across the street and heard four shots fired at 9 a.m. When he ran to the window, he said there was a brief moment after the four shots and then he believed he heard four more shots. According to Phister, he saw several people run from the building.Phister says the area where the shooting occurred was at garage doors at the corner of 17th and Utah, a part of the facility for UPS employees only.This story is developing. Check back with ABC7 for details as they become available.