NEWS

6 treated for smoke inhalation after fire breaks out at hotel in Baldwin Park

Mutliple police and fire department vehicles are seen outside a hotel in Baldwin Park after a fire broke out on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Six people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday evening at a four-story hotel in Baldwin Park, triggering a massive response from emergency personnel.

The blaze was reported at 8:45 p.m. at the Regency Inn and Suites in the 14600 block of Dalewood Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke emanating from the fourth floor of the hotel after flames erupted in a single unit on the third floor, officials said.


Shortly before 10 p.m., a spokesperson for the fire department announced on Twitter that the fire had been contained to the one room.

The incident prompted a SigAlert on the nearby eastbound 10 Freeway, whose Puente Avenue offramp was closed while multiple police vehicles, fire engines and ambulances remained at the scene.

The cause of the incident was not immediately known.
NEWS
