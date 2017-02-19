Guests at a Baldwin Park Motel escape a fire on the 3rd floor. Some are treated for minor smoke inhalation. The story at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/ePMhDkJy3V — Melissa MacBride (@abc7melissa) February 20, 2017

Six people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday evening at a four-story hotel in Baldwin Park, triggering a massive response from emergency personnel.The blaze was reported at 8:45 p.m. at the Regency Inn and Suites in the 14600 block of Dalewood Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.Firefighters arrived to find smoke emanating from the fourth floor of the hotel after flames erupted in a single unit on the third floor, officials said.Shortly before 10 p.m., a spokesperson for the fire department announced on Twitter that the fire had been contained to the one room.The incident prompted a SigAlert on the nearby eastbound 10 Freeway, whose Puente Avenue offramp was closed while multiple police vehicles, fire engines and ambulances remained at the scene.The cause of the incident was not immediately known.