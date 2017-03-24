6-year-old boy brings loaded gun to Rancho Cucamonga school

The parents of a 6-year-old boy were arrested after police said their son brought a loaded gun to an elementary school in Rancho Cucamonga.Police said the child brought the gun to Los Amigos Elementary School and gave it to another 6-year-old boy on March 10.Later that night, the grandmother of the boy who received the gun searched his backpack and found the weapon.The alert grandmother then called police."I know at times kids think things are off limits, but going through that backpack is crucial," Deputy Jacob Bailey with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said. "Not only can you find the missing homework that was supposed to turn in that day, you could also find firearms."Rancho Cucamonga police asked the school not to notify parents immediately, stating it could've hurt their investigation.Authorities pointed out that school was not in session the following week because of spring break.The day after school resumed, police said the parents of the child who brought the gun to school were arrested for child endangerment.Authorities said the gun was kept in a safe, but somehow the child had access to the safe.The two children involved with the gun at the school were no longer attending Los Amigos Elementary School, according to officials.Police said the parents who were arrested have four children, all of whom were placed into child protective services.