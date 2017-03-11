Two people were killed early Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle collision on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos, prompting the closure of the interstate in both directions at the crash site, authorities said.All lanes were expected to remain shut down until 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The six-vehicle pileup was reported at 1:09 a.m. on the 605 at the 91 Freeway, the CHP said. Details about the cause of the incident were not immediately available.One person died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said. Four others were transported to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.The deceased victims were not identified.