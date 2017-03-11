NEWS

605 Freeway closed in both directions after 6-vehicle crash kills 2 people in Cerritos

Firefighters are seen near the wreckage of a vehicle after a crash on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Southern Counties News)

By and ABC7.com staff
CERRITOS, Calif. --
Two people were killed early Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle collision on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos, prompting the closure of the interstate in both directions at the crash site, authorities said.

All lanes were expected to remain shut down until 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The six-vehicle pileup was reported at 1:09 a.m. on the 605 at the 91 Freeway, the CHP said. Details about the cause of the incident were not immediately available.

One person died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said. Four others were transported to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

The deceased victims were not identified.
