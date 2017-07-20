The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.7 earthquake has struck south of the Turkish city of Bodrum, rattling the country's coast and nearby Greek islands. There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths.The USGS said that late Thursday's quake had a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) and was 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Bodrum. It was 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Kos, Greece.Greece and Turkey lie in an especially earthquake-prone zone and have felt several tremors in recent weeks.