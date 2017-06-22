NEWS

Preliminary-magnitude 6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast

A map shows the epicenter of a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck off the Pacific coast of Guatemala on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (U.S. Geological Survey)

GUATEMALA CITY --
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit off Guatemala's Pacific coast on Thursday, shaking much of the country and neighboring El Salvador. Local officials said there were initial reports of only minor damage.

The Geological Survey said the 6:31 a.m. (1231 GMT; 8:31 a.m. EDT) quake was centered about 24 miles (38 kilometers) southwest of Puerto San Jose and 6 miles (10 kilometers) below the surface.

The quake sent people fleeing into the streets in El Salvador.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales sent tweets urging people to remain calm and saying the government was collecting information about possible damage.

The spokesman for Guatemala's national disaster agency, Julio Sanchez, said there did not appear to be any injuries and said damage appeared to be minor. Local news media showed images of damage to some adobe-walled homes and small cracks in old buildings.
