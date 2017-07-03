NEWS

Man fatally shot in Pomona; teen roommate arrested

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in the shooting death of a 69-year-old man in Pomona early Monday morning. (KABC)

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in the shooting death of a man in downtown Pomona early Monday morning.

Pomona authorities received a call at 12:06 a.m. from an apartment at 175 W. Second Avenue regarding a shooting in the area, according to a department press release. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered 69-year-old Dwayne Kaiser suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the teenager called police to report the shooting.

Detectives said the suspect and Kaiser were not related but their families shared a 3 bedroom apartment for at least 10 years.

Two other people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but they did not witness the incident.

Neighbor Rico Price said he was in disbelief when he heard the news.

"When they said it was a young man and an older man, I was shocked. I knew exactly what is was. I've heard them argue through the wall," he said.

Kaiser owned a book store, Magic Door, and was a friend. As for the suspect, Price said, "he wasn't a bad kid," and "just needed help."

Officials said they recovered a weapon at the scene. They were still investigating a motive of the shooting but said it appeared intentional.
