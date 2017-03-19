NEWS

7 cars involved in pile-up on 91 Freeway in Corona

A mangled car sits slanted on the 91 Freeway after a multi-car pile-up on Sunday, March 19, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Seven cars were involved in a fiery collision on the 91 Freeway in Corona early Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol officials.

The pile-up happened on the eastbound side of the freeway shortly before 2:30 a.m. near Serfas Club Drive, the CHP said.

Details on injuries were not yet released.

All lanes of the eastbound side of the freeway were temporarily shut down overnight but have since reopened.

The area where the crash occurred is under construction for the opening of the new 91 express toll lanes set to happen on Monday. Authorities said the crash should not affect the opening.

The cause of the collision was still under investigation.
