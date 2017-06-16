NEWS

7 US Navy members unaccounted for after collision off Japan's coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Seven U.S. Navy ship members are unaccounted for after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, officials said. (KABC)

TOKYO --
Seven crew members are reportedly missing and one injured after a U.S. Navy destroyer collided early Saturday morning with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, the country's coast guard reported.

Footage from the Japanese TV network NHK showed heavy damage to the mid-right side of the Navy ship, which appeared to be stationary in the water, and a person in a stretcher being lifted to a helicopter.

The U.S. 7th Fleet said on its Facebook page that it is working with the Japanese Coast Guard to conduct a medical evacuation for a sailor, and that there are currently no reports of deaths. The fleet said the number of injuries is still being determined.

The Japanese Coast Guard said it received an emergency call from a Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal at around 2:20 a.m. (1720 GMT Friday) that it had collided with the USS Fitzgerald at a location about 12 miles southeast of the Irozaki cape.

Coast Guard spokesman Yuichi Sugino said coast guard patrol ships and aircraft were headed to the scene but said that no further details were immediately available.



The Philippine ship is 29,060 tons and is 222.6 meters (730 feet) long, the coast guard said.

The Navy said that the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, a city south of Tokyo that is home to a major U.S. Naval base. A U.S. defense official said there is flooding in three compartments of the Fitzgerald.

The 7th Fleet says the ship experienced flooding in some areas, and it is heading back to Yokosuka.

The Pacific Fleet said the extent of injuries and damage to the Fitzgerald are being determined, and the incident is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsnavycollisionboat accident
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Navy destroyer collides with container ship; sailors missing
Pot festivals could be headed to SoCal fairgrounds
Trump earned more at Mar-a-Lago, from 'Art of the Deal,' financial disclosure form shows
Wife of slain Woodland Hills hair stylist, man charged w/ murder
More News
Top Stories
Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea, other factors, coroner says
9 alleged members of Vagos biker gang arrested in SoCal
How to keep cool as heat wave hits SoCal
Wife of slain Woodland Hills hair stylist, man charged w/ murder
Pot festivals could be headed to SoCal fairgrounds
Discovery Channel hints Michael Phelps will race shark
Brother of a suspect shot, killed after pointing gun at Rialto officers
Show More
Minnesota cop acquitted in Philando Castile shooting
SWAT officer's helmet grazed by bullet in South LA shootout
Trump submits financial information detailing trust assets
Scalise doctor hopes for 'excellent recovery' despite risk
Santa Ana burglary suspect pulled down from ceiling of 7-Eleven
More News
Top Video
How to keep cool as heat wave hits SoCal
Wife of slain Woodland Hills hair stylist, man charged w/ murder
Pot festivals could be headed to SoCal fairgrounds
SWAT officer's helmet grazed by bullet in South LA shootout
More Video