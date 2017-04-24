NEWS

7.1-magnitude quake strikes Chile; no damage, injuries reported

A map on the U.S. Geological survey shows where a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Chile.

SANTIAGO, Chile --
A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake has struck off Chile's central coast but there are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Monday's quake was centered in the Pacific about 22 miles (35 kilometers) west of the port city of Valparaiso and hit around 6:40 p.m. Buildings swayed in Santiago, the capital 70 miles (115 kilometers) miles to the east.

Chile's emergency services office says no damage to infrastructure has been immediately reported and authorities are discounting the possibility of a tsunami.

Chile is highly earthquake-prone. A devastating 8.8-magnitude quake and the tsunami it unleashed in 2010 killed more than 500 people. It was among the strongest ever recorded.
Related Topics:
newsearthquakeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
WH press secretary defends Trump's 'significant' work in 100 days
LAPD responds to shots fired report, man barricaded in DTLA building
Hospitalized George HW Bush gets 'big morale boost'
California attorney general: 'We're ready' to fight Trump administration over sanctuary cities
More News
Top Stories
LAPD responds to shots fired report, man barricaded in DTLA building
Thousands march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide
Man gets 15 years in prison for 2014 Da Vinci apartment fire
Uncle backs up truck, fatally strikes toddler in South LA
OC authorities searching for missing mountain biker
'Happy Days' star Erin Moran likely died from cancer, authorities say
Obama holds 1st public event since leaving office
Show More
OC dental clinic where children contracted infections reopens
Falcons player receives heartfelt thank you note from family on plane
Then and now: 25 years after the 1992 LA riots
Cheryl Ladd plays devil of a mother in 'Unforgettable'
Search continues for missing boy after father's arrest in South Pasadena
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos