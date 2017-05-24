NEWS

8 guards, 7 inmates hospitalized after attack at Pelican Bay State Prison

This Aug. 17, 2011 file photo shows a correctional officer in one of the housing units at Pelican Bay State Prison near Crescent City, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Officials say eight California prison guards and seven inmates were taken to hospitals after a fight between two inmates quickly raged out of control.

Correctional officers fired 19 bullets from semi-automatic rifles and three hard foam rounds to break up Wednesday's melee at Pelican Bay State Prison near the Oregon border.

Five of the seven injured inmates suffered gunshot wounds. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Six of the eight injured guards were treated and released. Two are hospitalized with what officials called significant injuries but were expected to be released soon.

Officials say the melee began when two inmates refused to break up a fistfight at the high-security prison housing about 2,000 inmates.

Large groups of prisoners then ran toward the fight and attacked the guards.
Related Topics:
newsprisonassaultofficer injuredinmatesu.s. & worldNorthern California
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Brother of Manchester bomber knew an attack was coming: Libyan official
Authorities find bomb-making workshop in Abedi's home, officials say
UC Riverside police ID suspect in Uber sexual assault case
Images released of suspect who attacked rabbi in Fairfax District
More News
Top Stories
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Former Univision chairman Jerry Perenchio dies at age 86, family confirms
Playboy playmate sentenced to probation in body-shaming case
UC Riverside police ID suspect in Uber sexual assault case
GOP health care bill to leave 23M more uninsured, estimate finds
Images released of suspect who attacked rabbi in Fairfax District
OC mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
Show More
Arrest warrant issued for Bikram Choudhury over unpaid judgement
Muslim man, Jewish woman pray in Manchester tribute
Training tips to keep young runners safe
Teen arrested for allegedly beating corrections officer mom
Missing 1-year-old boy last seen with dad in Arleta
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos