NEWS

8 minors injured after 2 cars smash into building in Inglewood

Eight minors were injured after two vehicles crashed into a building in Inglewood Monday.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Eight minors were injured after two vehicles crashed into a building in Inglewood Monday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the reports of a car that crashed into a building at Prairie Avenue and West 103rd Street in Inglewood.

The crash involved two vehicles, one of which was completely inside the building after the crash. Four of the minors were listed in moderate condition and were transported to area hospitals. Four others suffered some bumps and bruises, but were not transported.

The drivers of the two vehicles involved were not injured. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.
Related Topics:
newscar accidentcar crashInglewoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House denies report Trump shared intel with Russia
Accused killer of Whittier cop smiles, laughs in court
Police shoot, kill suspect in Paramount after high-speed chase
Baton Rouge high school quarterback gunned down ahead of graduation, no suspects or motive
More News
Top Stories
Police shoot, kill suspect in Paramount after high-speed chase
Accused killer of Whittier cop smiles, laughs in court
White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russians
2 suspects injured in officer-involved shooting in South LA
Bear to be euthanized after being struck by car in La Verne
Quake with preliminary magnitude 3.6 hits Big Bear City area
Huge cyberattack ebbs as investigators work to find culprits
Show More
Corona scene cleared after car dangles over side of freeway
Couple honored for helping friends achieve dream of parenthood
Ben and Lauren from 'The Bachelor' call it quits
GoFundMe campaign gives kids a new bike
Coachella Valley missing couple's car found abandoned
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos