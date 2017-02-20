NEWS

8-year-old boy dies after being struck in drive-by shooting Pomona, authorities say

Police and fire department vehicles are seen on 11th Street in Pomona after an 8-year-old boy was fatally shot on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (OnScene)

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
An 8-year-old boy died after he was struck Monday evening in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Pomona, authorities said.

Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded about 6:36 p.m. to a report of a possible shooting victim in need of medical aid in the 1100 block of 11th Street, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The emergency responders found a male victim at the scene who had been shot, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Police later confirmed the boy was 8 years old.


Paramedics treated the victim at the location and then transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. It was unclear how many times he was shot.

No description of the suspects was immediately available, and the motive for the shooting was unknown, according to police.
